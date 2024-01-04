There are several ways to watch the show and check out some nominees.

The Golden Globes are coming this Sunday. Luckily, there are several ways to watch the broadcast and movie nominees.

Be sure to tune in, as comedian Jo Koy is hosting the annual event. It will be the 81st Golden Globes broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 5 PM PST.

Where to watch the Golden Globes and some nominated movies

If you want to watch it live, there are several options, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS will be airing the broadcast. Beyond that, you can watch it steamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

As for what to expect, there'll be some familiar movies in the ceremony.

Barbie has a whopping nine nominations. Oppenheimer comes behind it with eight nominations. With seven nominations each, there are Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

If you'd like to watch some of the nominated movies prior to the big show, there are ways to do so since most of them are streaming. Here are a few top picks of what to watch. This doesn't include every nominee, but a handful that will keep you busy until Sunday.

Barbie is streaming on Max. Also, you can watch it through Prime Video, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu. Or you can buy and rent it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Killer of the Flower Moon is available to buy or rent on Prime Video. Soon, it will stream on Apple TV+.

Oppenheimer can be bought or rented on Apple TV or Prime Video.

Past Lives is available to buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming on Netflix. You can also buy or rent it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The Holdovers is streaming on Peacock.

Elemental is streaming on Disney+.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is available to buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video.

There are many more nominees out there — some in theaters and some available for streaming. Hopefully, this small list of Golden Globe-nominated choices will be a good start for your viewing pleasure before Sunday.