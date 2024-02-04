There are a few ways to watch.

The Grammys are tonight! It's a chance to watch some of the best talent in the music industry perform, win awards, and chat on the red carpet.

So, how and where can you watch the show?

How to watch the 2024 Grammys

There are several ways of doing so. It will air on CBS from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET. Plus, it will live stream on Paramount+ during that time. If you miss it, it will be available on-demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers, E! News reports.

If you want to watch any Red Carpet action, the Grammys will live-stream on live.GRAMMY.com. According to its website, it is “featuring a multi-screen live stream you can control” and much more.

Watch GRAMMY Sunday LIVE on Feb. 4!#GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony

3:30 PM ET | 12:30 PM PThttps://t.co/B6MnR5kHYg#GRAMMYLive from The Red Carpet

6 PM ET | 3 PM PThttps://t.co/B6MnR5kHYg 66th #GRAMMYs

8 PM ET | 5PM PT@CBS & @ParamountPlus 📲 Learn more: https://t.co/Zpl9G8C98y pic.twitter.com/wSyiQEHsQw — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2024

Who will host?

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammys. It will be his fourth consecutive year hosting the broadcast.

“I'm equal parts excited and nervous,” the host told Variety. “I always wonder why I say yes to this thing, and then if it goes well — which it has, thankfully — I'm always grateful that I did. But the nerves never go away. There are only two things you can do: do it well, or completely mess it up. That's not a great life to be living! I don't know why I do this to myself.”

He's also nominated for Best Comedy Album, so we'll see if the comedian can take home a trophy.

Where will the Grammys be broadcast from?

The venue for the big show will be the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Expect a soggy show, as the area is expected to get a lot of rainfall. There's a massive storm bashing California, so umbrellas will be on full display.

Who is nominated?

There are a TON of categories and a bunch of nominees. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the Grammy Awards website for more information and the entire list.

Who will perform?

As always, there are some big names this year. The names that have been announced are:

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

SZA

Miley Cyrus

Travis Scott

Burna Boy

Luke Combs

Billy Joel

U2

Joni Mitchell

Jon Batiste

Tracy Chapman

Stevie Wonder

Fantasia

Annie Lennox

We should be in for a great treat and awards show. So get ready in several hours as the 2024 Grammys begins!