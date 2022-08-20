NBA stars are playing in Pro-Am leagues all over the country. Perhaps the most hyped contest will take place on Saturday at Seattle Pacific University when Jamal Crawford’s league, The CrawsOver, brings together NBA stars and top rookies for a huge game.

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray highlight the collection of pros making an appearance. Former NBA All-Star and Seattle native Isaiah Thomas will be in action along with Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, picks No. 1 and 2 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Rookies Tari Eason and MarJon Beauchamp will also be there.

Basketball fans everywhere will be looking for a chance to watch the contest. Here is how to watch The CrawsOver’s star-studded game.

How to watch The CrawsOver

The CrawsOver will be available to watch on the NBA app and website. It will be streaming here at 8:30 P.M. EST/5:30 PST. There will be four games on Saturday, Crawford announced, with the highly anticipated match capping off the day.

For those who want to see the game in person, good luck. Fans have been camping out before the big game, setting up roughly a full day before tip-off.

NBA basketball in Seattle is always a heartwarming sight, so the energy in the building should be extremely high, especially with all the big-name players that will be on the hardwood.