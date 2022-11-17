Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season will kick off on Thursday with a tasty matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. With this matchup just less than 24 hours away, it’s about time to check out exactly how to watch these Titans-Packers Thursday Night Football showdown. The easy answer to that is Amazon Prime Video.

The game will be on Thursday and starts at 7:15 pm EST. Anyone in the nation who’s got an Amazon Prime Video can have access to the Titans vs. Packers matchup at Lambeau Field live.

“Watch Thursday Night Football live on Prime Video anywhere in the U.S. It’s easy to find — go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you’ll see games on the Home page, Sports page, or under “live and upcoming events.” Or, go to the Amazon homepage and click Prime Video where you see the “live and upcoming events” link. Games will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets. Go to the TNF Help Hub for more details.”

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the Titans-Packers game, while the pregame, halftime, and postgame reports will be worked on by the glittering crew consisting of Charissa Thompson, un-officially retired NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Titans branding a 6-2 record and are coming off a 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at home. They are also 3-1 in their last four games overall. Tennessee is currently on top of the AFC South and another win could put them in a much more comfortable position to win the division. The Packers, on the other hand, are looking to sustain their momentum following a 31-28 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Week 10. The 4-6 Packers walked into that Dallas game having lost all five of their previous contests. They are unlikely to catch the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North division, but a win this Thursday will be a boost to their wild-card hopes in the NFC.