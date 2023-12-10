Everything you need to know about the where, when, and how of watching USC's coveted freshman, Bronny James', return to the court

In a much anticipated return to the court, USC's star freshman, Bronny James, is gearing up for his college basketball debut, marking a significant moment not only for the Trojans but also for the basketball community at large. The eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James faced a major health scare earlier in the year but has been officially cleared to play, adding an extra layer of anticipation to Sunday's matchup against Long Beach State.

Bronny James, who went into cardiac arrest during a preseason workout in July, has made a remarkable recovery and was a full participant in USC's practice on Thursday, signaling his readiness to step onto the court for the first time this season. Although he is expected to face minute restrictions, USC coach Andy Enfield expressed optimism, stating, “All indications are he feels great, and he looks good.”

The cardiac episode, attributed to a congenital heart defect, kept James sidelined during USC's overseas tour to Greece and Croatia. Now, with his return, the Trojans, currently standing at 5-3, aim to regain momentum as they head into the heart of the season.

How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State Live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Sunday, Dec. 10 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles

Galen Center, Los Angeles TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: fubo (Try for free)

As Bronny James takes the court, USC fans and basketball enthusiasts alike can catch the action on the Pac-12 Network or stream it live on fubo. For a limited time, new subscribers to Fubo can enjoy up to $20 off on Pro, Elite, and Premier plans, ensuring an affordable and immersive viewing experience.

USC vs. Long Beach State: Pick and Prediction

Bronny James' return to competitive basketball is not only a significant win for USC but also a testament to his resilience and determination. Despite initial doubts surrounding his comeback, James is poised to make a major impact as a role player complementing talents like Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier in the Trojans' backcourt. USC, with its high basketball IQ player back in the mix, is predicted to triumph with a spread of USC -14, setting the stage for a compelling showdown with Auburn in the coming weeks.

The basketball world awaits eagerly as Bronny James steps onto the court, marking a triumphant return to the sport after a challenging journey of recovery.