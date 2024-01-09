Despite the College Football Championship happening at the same time, the Bison & Bulldogs captivated the attention of the crowd with high levels of play.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams for Howard University were in action on Monday Night on Jan. 8th against the South Carolina State University Bulldogs. The Women steamrolled the Lady Bulldogs in Monday Night action while the men played in a more tight-knit affair against the Bulldogs.

Despite the fact that the CFP National Championship Game was on the same night and a lot of attention may have been placed on Washington vs Michigan (the winner being Michigan), the Bison and Bulldogs still put on a show. Here is a recap of the night’s events.

Lady Bison vs. Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bison defeated the Lady Bulldogs in Monday Night Hoops Action 70-46. In only their second game in MEAC Conference action, the Bison got their first conference win of the season. A season where they have predominantly struggled. Tyana Walker led the Bison in scoring with 18 points while Vanessa Blake had a near-double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The women shot 47.3 percent from the field and over 35 percent from three. Their bench stepped up giving them 38 points and the defense was outstanding scoring 32 points off of turnovers. For the Bulldogs, Morgan Beacham scored 10 points and was the leading scorer. The Lady Bulldogs only shot 32 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. Cassandra Colon received a technical foul in the game. The Bison will host the Lady Spartans of Norfolk State inside of Burr Gymnasium on Jan. 20th in the first rematch since the finals of the MEAC Conference Tournament where the Spartans beat the Bison in a thriller.

Bison vs. Bulldogs

Howard University’s men’s basketball team defeated the Bulldogs in a closer game than the women’s affair that preceded before as the Bison won 82-78 due to late-game heroics by the Bison including that of Marcus Dockery, Bryce Harris and Seth Towns. The Bison rallied from a 32-23 deficit and ultimately closed the game out on a 7-2 run.

The Bison connected on 56 percent shooting from the field while also shooting 42 percent from the three-point line. They were missing key starters in Shy Odom and Isiah Warfield.

The Bison look to host Maryland Eastern Shore at Burr Gymnasium on Jan. 13th before hosting Morehouse on MLK Day.