Play as a deaf hooded girl in a world ravaged by a howling curse that turns everyone who hears it into feral beasts.

One of 2023’s most stylistic games that shadow dropped on Steam and the Nintendo Switch in the year’s penultimate month, Howl is finally arriving on current-gen consoles. Here is everything you need to know about the details around Howl, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Howl PS5, Xbox Series X Release Date: January 23, 2024

Howl Release Trailer

For the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, Howl has a release date of January 23, 2024. The game was developed by Mi’pu’mi Games and was published by astragon Entertainment.

Howl Gameplay

Howl Developer Gameplay Commentary

Howl is a turn-based strategy game revolving around outwitting beasts by predicting their movements, outmaneuvering, and defeating them using wit and tools instead of brawns. Howl allows players to plot up to six moves into the future, allowing players to adapt their strategy depending on the beasts they face at the moment. New tools and abilities can be gained along the way to further help the player evade and defeat the wolves that hound them.

All 60 different levels across 4 chapters are illustrated with “living ink,” a flowing art style that paints the story as you play. The living ink art style is evocative of medieval script and artwork, making the parchment that houses the game world feel organic in conveying the game’s story. Speaking of the entire Howl story…

Howl Story

Howl – The Art of Living Ink Trailer

In Howl, the world is plagued by a Howling curse, a curse that turns anyone who hears it into a dangerous, savage beast. You play as a deaf girl, venturing to the woods as the only one who could from her village, saving villagers before they turn or get hurt, while also looking for a cure for this evil curse.

Howl is also out on PC through Steam and the Nintendo Switch, with a demo available for you to try.