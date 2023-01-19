A chilling video of the scenes capturing gunshots fired right after a high school basketball game is currently making its rounds on social media. The brief clip wherein the commentators are seen ducking right in the middle of their broadcast of a game between Del City and Millwood after hearing gunfire has understandably gone viral.

In the video, people are also seen scrambling as they tried to run out of the John Smith Field House arena after the shots were fired:

This is crazy too many kids and families in the gym. Come people we gotta do better. I pray no one was hurt.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rI3vxtxPSz — Coach Ty (@HeavenlyGifted) January 18, 2023

The gunman was not seen in the video, but you can clearly hear a couple of shots fired during the clip. It was a very scary moment for everyone in the arena and it’s quite understandable to see people panicking after hearing the gunfire.

According to reports, an 18-year-old suspect has already been arrested by Del City Police in connection to the gunshots. The police say that the shots were fired right after the game had ended. More shots were heard in the parking lot as the police began evacuating the people from the building.

The good news is that according to reports, no one was killed during the incident. One victim was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, but no students from Del City High School were harmed.

This is a stark reminder of how gun violence has escalated in the nation. Not even high school basketball games are safe at this point.