The latest trailer release for Wonka unveiled the unexpected sight of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. As wild as that may sound, it’s nothing but the truth. The forthcoming Willy Wonka origins story stars Timothée Chalamet as the eponymous chocolatier, who begins his journey in a mid-European city after traveling the world to perfect his craft, according to Deadline. Chalamet’s Wonka discovers the orange-skinned Grant in a glass case and he performs a jig before shouting to be let out when Wonka arrives. Grant’s character is described as being “no taller than knee high.”

In the trailer, Wonka declares that he is determined to create “the greatest chocolate shop the world has ever seen.” He is warned about the “sinister characters” he will encounter, with mention of the “chocolate cartel” that has crushed many aspiring chocolatiers.

The CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas screened the footage featuring Grant’s Oompa Loompa, which has not yet been made publicly available online. Rest assured Chalamet told fans in attendance at CinemaCon that this Wonka is”full of joy and optimism.” The movie was shot in London and will begin its offshore release on December 13, with its North American release on December 15.

This marks another addition to Hugh Grant’s illustrious acting career, which includes starring roles in Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons. Director Paul King praised Grant’s performance as an Oompa Loompa, and the casting decision is sure to excite fans of the actor and the classic Roald Dahl tale. As Wonka gears up for release, audiences eagerly anticipate what other surprises the film has in store. Perhaps another surprise Oompa Loompa casting awaits us.