One of the longest running Hollywood couples (well, Hollywood couples from Australia, that is) has decided to call it quits. Wolverine‘s Hugh Jackman and his actress wife Deborra-lee Jackman have announced they are splitting amicably after 27 years of marriage.

They gave an exclusive statement to People magazine about the decision, explaining “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The couple added, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They signed the statement “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and concluded by noting that “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Hugh and Deborra-lee Jackman met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli. Deborra-lee was already an established actress at the time and Hugh was a young actor just out of drama school. They married within a year. The couple share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The announcement was fairly surprising as the couple revealed no previous signs of marital problems. In April, on their 27th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman posted an affectionate message to Deborra-lee on Instagram, saying, “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

They made a red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala on May 1, and attended the men's Wimbledon finals in July. We'll see what's next for Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman but it seems the famous pair are parting on good terms.