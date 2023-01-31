Kurt Angle said recently that WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s health had been deteriorating, but that didn’t stop the latter from getting on stage for karaoke in Clearwater, FL on Monday night.

Hogan tweeted a picture of himself at the karaoke event, and appeared in his son’s Instagram Stories, where he can be seen getting on stage and performing. Although he appeared to be moving a little big slower than usual, “he was still upright and grooving,” according to Fox News.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body,” former WWE performer Kurt Angle said about Hogan in the latest episode of his podcast. “He can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case, as Hogan actually looked to be in pretty good shape based on the video, especially for someone who “had nerves cut from his lower body.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, reportedly had serious back surgery and was still feeling the effects of it. He appeared to be walking gingerly on his own on the stage but did not go down to the ring, Fox News reported.

Hogan vowed to be back at the Hogan’s Hangout event in Clearwater after missing the last two weeks. He was at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys NFC wild-card game two weeks ago, and at a WWE “Monday Night Raw” anniversary special last week.

It’s certainly great to see WWE mainstay Hulk Hogan enjoying himself and performing karaoke after what was a pretty serious back surgery for the legend.