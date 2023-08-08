The Tigers take on the Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup! It’s time to check our EFL Cup odds series, starring our Hull City-Doncaster Rovers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Hull City had a 15th-place finish in the EFL Championship last season. They went on to the third round of the FA Cup and the first round of the EFL Cup. With good results in the pre-season, the Tigers hope to bank on their momentum.

The Rovers finished 18th in League Two, went to the first rounds of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, and third place in the Northern Group E of the EFL Trophy. DRFC also had good results in pre-season friendlies.

Here are the Hull City-Doncaster Rovers soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

EFL Cup Odds: Hull City-Doncaster Rovers Odds

Hull City: -210

Doncaster Rovers: +500

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers

TV: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ESPNPlay Caribbean, DAZN, Star+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Hull City Can Beat Doncaster Rovers

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite enjoying a strong pre-season campaign, the home team faced defeat upon their return to competitive action this past weekend. During their pre-season matches, Hull City had a series of four draws, all ending with the same 1-1 scoreline. They played to a 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe, Nantes, Bradford City, and Hatayspor. Their victories in the previous month include triumphs over Galatasaray, Grimsby, Barnsley, and North Ferriby United.

In their opening match, the Tigers suffered a 2-1 loss to Norwich City. They initially took the lead with a debut goal from Manchester City loanee Liam Delap, but their opponents managed to score late in both halves to secure all three points. In this encounter, Hull City held 43% possession, and took 8 shots on goal, with 3 of them on target.

Last season, Hull kicked off their EFL Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Bradford City. This time, under the guidance of Liam Rosenior, they aim for a winning start in the competition as they face their new opponents, Doncaster, a League Two team.

Throughout the history of their competitive meetings, Hull and Doncaster have faced each other 52 times. Of these matches, the home side has emerged victorious in 21 games, and there have been 12 draws between the two teams. Their most recent encounter took place in a League One clash in February 2021, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

Across all competitions, Hull has managed to score in all but one of their last 13 games. Although their latest result ended their 11-game unbeaten streak, they are determined to make a comeback. Impressively, Hull has lost just one of their last 10 competitive matches at the MKM Stadium and is eagerly anticipating the midweek clash. However, Hull City has encountered difficulties in terms of offensive performance lately, netting only 4 goals in their last 6 outings against opposing teams. In these matches, they have also conceded a total of 6 goals.

Why Doncaster Rovers Can Beat Hull City

Under the management of Grant McCann in his second tenure, Doncaster Rovers entered their first competitive match this weekend. Their opponent, Harrogate Town, proved formidable, resulting in a 1-0 defeat for the Rovers due to a conceded penalty in the midst of the second half.

During the previous season, the visiting team faced elimination in the opening round of the cup competition, encountering a 3-0 loss to Lincoln City. However, they approach this week's fixture with optimism, aiming for a more positive outcome.

Historically, Doncaster Rovers have triumphed in 19 out of 52 competitive encounters against the Tigers. Regrettably, they have failed to maintain a clean sheet in their most recent three matchups of this nature.

Doncaster's previous three-game unbeaten streak came to a halt in their last outing. Their performance on the road has been less than stellar this year, as they have managed just a solitary victory in their past 12 away games. In their last six matches, Doncaster Rovers' defense has been breached on five occasions, with opponents finding the net a total of 9 times.

In the preparatory phase, Doncaster engaged in four friendly matches. They secured victories against Rossington Main (3-1) and Boston United (3-2), faced a 1-0 loss to York City, and surprisingly emerged triumphant against Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale, both with a 1-0 scoreline. Their match against Scunthorpe concluded goalless.

Finishing the previous season in 18th place, Doncaster Rovers were plagued by a lack of scoring prowess. However, their preparations for the upcoming season suggest an enhanced offensive capability, rendering them a more potent force against their adversaries.

Final Hull City-Doncaster Rovers Prediction & Pick

In what is expected to be a low-scoring match, the Tigers will edge out the Rovers in this game, especially in front of their home fans.

Final Hull City-Doncaster Rovers Prediction & Pick: Hull City (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-160)