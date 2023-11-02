A new Prison Break series is being developed for Hulu and written by Mayans M.C. and co-creator Elgin James.

If you're a fan of Prison Break, get ready. The series is set to make a comeback on Hulu.

The popular hit show that was previously on Fox is in early development for Hulu. Plus, it's written and executive produced by Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James, according to Deadline.

It will be under the producer's Sierra Drive banner, this being his first project since the conclusion of the FX series.

New Prison Break under Hulu

This new Prison Break installment is set in the same world as before but in a new chapter. Specific details are under wraps; however, it's not expected to include the same characters from the original series.

The new Prison Break is happening due to James' deal with 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, which produced the original series. James will executive produce alongside Prison Break creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring and executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz.

2005 is when the original series debuted. It followed Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), a guy determined to prove the innocence of his convicted brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). There then proceeded an effort to save him from death row by breaking him out of prison.

It aired on Fox for four seasons and was followed by a made-for-TV film called The Final Break, which aired after the Season 4 finale in 2009. Additionally, there was a limited series in 2015 that starred Miller and Purcell on Fox.

A new Prison Break series will be a welcome comeback to the popular series, which will certainly be a breakout success.