A new original anime on Hulu has a bloody fantastic trailer that's hard to look away from.

Hulu debuted the teaser trailer for the anime series Undead Unluck, which is a blood-soaked action fantasy. It's premiering as part of their Animayhem collection on October 6th, according to Animation Magazine

The new series is about Andy, who is a Negator with the uncanny ability to “Undead” and has been looking far and wide for someone who can give him “real death.” Fuko Izumo can “Unluck,” which brings misfortune to those around her. Both of them decided to join the Union, an organization that controls and protects the earth from unidentified phenomena. They uncover the world's mystery while looking for the “greatest death ever.”

The series is an adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka's exceptional manga series that is serialized in Shonen Jump.

Beyond Hulu, the launch of Undead Unluck is celebrated at the New York Comic Con by releasing a sneak peek at Episode 2. Rumor is there will be giveaways and other surprises, so fans will not want to miss this event in room 405 in the Javits Center on Thursday, October 12th.

Hulu is no stranger to anime. Series like One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, and Bleach are all available on the streaming platform. With anime animation continuing to grow in popularity, adding Undead Unluck is bound to get Hulu some extra subscribers.

As for Undead Unluck, anime fans are dying to watch and are lucky to glimpse what's to come.