The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, Deadline reported.

Lionsgate, the film's production company, does not belong to the AMPTP so the agreement will allow the cast to promote the movie. The actors will be able to promote the movie if the strike is still in effect when the movie comes out.

The film will be released on Nov. 17, and is expected to earn $50 million in the first three days.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before the original films based on Suzanne Collins' books. It stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage and Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games prequel is in a rare position among the big-budget movies slated to come out this fall since its cast will be allowed to promote. Some have noted that recent movie ticket sales have been low due to the absence of actors on the promotional circuit.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour also received an interim agreement and the pop superstar promoted the film heavily. She posted on myriad of social media platforms, and showed up at the movie's Oct. 11 premiere.

A24's third- and fourth-quarter slate of movies such as Dream Scenario, Dicks the Musical, Priscilla and Iron Claw, also secured SAG-AFTRA interim agreements. The casts have attended film festivals and award season events.