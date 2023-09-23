Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei enjoyed quite the coming out party in 2022-23. He reached double digits in goals for the first time in his eight-year career, finding the back of the net 18 times. In fact, only two defensemen in the entire NHL scored more goals than Skjei last year.

This increase in goal production could lead to heightened pressure, internally and externally. Fans certainly could expect a run at 20 goals for the 29-year-old Minnesota native. And Skjei himself may feel pressure to match that total now that he knows he can do it.

However, the internal pressure isn't really there. Skjei spoke with the official Hurricanes website recently where he admitted that matching his career high isn't something he fiercely aiming for.

“I just have to keep shooting confidently and the numbers will take care of themselves. I'm not saying I'm going to score 18 again this year, I'd love to, but I'm going to try and create the same amount of chances,” the Hurricanes defenseman said. “If they go in, great. If not, I just need to keep playing a full 200-foot game.”

Skjei's production helped the Hurricanes win the Metropolitan Division this past season. And with the team once again aiming for a division crown, receiving that type of production from Skjei would be a welcomed sight. But the veteran blueliner knows what his job is, first and foremost.

“The goals are just a bonus for us defensemen. If we play well in the defensive zone and get rewarded in the offensive in the offensive end, that's nice,” Skjei told the official Hurricanes website on Friday.

Skjei and the Hurricanes begin their 2023-24 NHL season on October 11. Carolina welcomes the Ottawa Senators to town that night. A few days later, the Hurricanes hit the road to face the Los Angeles Kings.