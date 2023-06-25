The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off of a season that saw them lose to the Florida Panthers in four games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes were led by Coach Rod Brind'Amour and captain Jordan Staal.

After the game, Staal became emotional describing what happened and how it all went so wrong, so fast. The former Philadelphia Flyers star Brind'Amour also was left searching for answers.

The Hurricanes went as far as they could on the backs of their fiery head coach and captain. At the conclusion of the series, Staal seemed to figure out the unique recipe that helped the Panthers become conference champions.

According to Staal, the Panthers did a better job of playing their game and staying focused. They shut down the Hurricanes around the net and made them earn every goal.

“Obviously, that's kind of their game, though. They keep you outside and keep you from getting the second chances. And they make you pay going down the other way quickly,” Staal said. “They got guys that can score goals and make you pay at the wrong time.”

On Saturday, it was reported that the Hurricanes are close to re-signing their captain. It is expected to be lucrative, but still a pay cut for the 34-year-old Staal, who signed a ten-year deal for six million dollars per year back in 2013-2014.

As the #hurricanes work through the final details on an extension with captain Jordan Staal, I'm hearing it'll be a four-year deal. Expect the AAV to come in at $3M or a little below. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 24, 2023

Last season, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native scored eight points in the playoffs and 34 points in the regular season for the Hurricanes.

Following the season, the team's roster was confused and frustrated by the sweep.

“It [stinks],” Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho said according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. “It's almost a little confusing what happened. I don't know.”

Staal, both frustrated and confused as the Hurricanes' leader, remained positive and chose to see the series in a different light. His leadership will be needed more than ever for a possible Stanley Cup run in 2023.

“We were right there,” Jordan Staal said after losing to Panthers players and brothers Eric and Marc.

“It didn't feel like it was a 4-0 sweep series.”