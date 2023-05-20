Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Carolina Hurricanes star defenseman Brent Burns played more than any other Canes player in Game 1, logging an incredulous 54:33 time on ice over nearly seven full periods of hockey — but that does not mean coach Rod Brind’Amour will even think about resting him in Game 2 on Saturday night.

“I can tell you right now if I even thought that, he’d punch me in the face,” Brind’Amour said with a smile on Friday, according to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti. “And I’d be the dumbest coach ever.”

There is one change Brind’Amour is considering, though: swapping out Frederik Andersen and starting Antti Raanta in goal.

“Obviously, that’s a lot of wear and tear on everybody, but especially goalies,” Brind’Amour said. “So, that might be something we do [where] I would talk to him today later or maybe tomorrow. We’ll definitely give him a day to just try to recover.”

Although Raanta may be the starter in Game 2, Panthers coach Paul Maurice made it clear that they would be sticking with Sergei Bobrovsky after an incredible 63-save performance in Game 1.

“I’m not taking him out of the net,” he said simply.

Carolina lost 3-2 to Florida in a 4OT marathon match on Thursday night, causing both teams to cancel their practices on Friday. Canes defenseman Brady Skjei admitted that he didn’t get to bed until after 3 a.m. on Thursday, waking up around 11 on Friday morning.

“Long game,” Skjei explained. “Both teams went through it, though, so both teams are feeling that today. All you have to think about is just one game. You’ve got to move past this. Just got to try to forget about this and learn a few things from video and then move onto tomorrow night.”

Despite the outrageous length of Game 1, you can bet that both Rod Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes and the Panthers will be ready for a crucial Game 2 at PNC Arena on Saturday.