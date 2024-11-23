ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 14-5-0, good for first place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three of their last four games overall. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. the Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Devils would tie the game in the period. The Devils took the lead in the second period, but the Hurricanes would tie it in the third. Still, the Devils would score two more goals and win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 8-9-2 on the year. They have won three of their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a high-scoring game overall. The Lightning took the 3-0 lead in the first period, but the Blue Jackets would tie the game up early in the second period. It would be tied at five after the second period, and tied at six to end the third period. There, the Blue Jackets would win the game in overtime.

Here are the Hurricanes-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Blue Jackets NHL Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -255

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with five goals and 12 assists on the year, including a goal and five assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has seven goals and ten assists this year with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has 11 goals and an assist on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has 11 goals and 20 assists on the year, including four goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has two goals and nine assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and ten assists. Further, three of the goals and seven of the assists have come on the power play this year.

Spencer Martin is expected to be in the net for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 1-2-0 on the year with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up four goals on 21 shots to take the loss. While he has a shutout this year, he has also allowed nine goals in the other two starts this year.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Marchenko has led the way for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with six goals and 12 assists on the year, with five assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli. Monahan has scored seven goals and added 12 assists while scoring three times on the power play. Fantilli has scored three goals and six assists this year. He has two assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Yegor Chinakov has been solid this year. He has scored six goals and seven assists, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Cole Sillinger has also been solid, with three goals and nine assists this year. Rounding out the most productive players is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He has scored six goals and 13 assists this year. He has two goals and five assists on the power play.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 5-5-1 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed six goals on 30 shots but took the overtime win in the game. It was the third time in five games he has allowed four or more goals in a game.

Final Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are scoring great this year, scoring 3.89 goals per game on the season, while sitting seventh in the NHL on the power play. Meanwhile, they are tied for third in the NHL in goals-against per game while sitting tied for seventh on the penalty kill. The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.42 goals per game, but have struggled on defense. They are allowing 3.58 goals per game, sitting 30th in the NHL. The Hurricanes will get the win in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-255)