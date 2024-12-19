ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to our Nation's Capitol to face the Washington Capitals. It will be a clash at the Capital One Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Hurricanes-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes have gone 45-35 over their past 80 games against the Capitals, including six overtime winners. Recently, the Canes defeated the Capitals 4-2 on November 3, 2024. The Hurricanes are 7-0-3 over the past 10 games against the Capitals. Moreover, they are 3-1-1 over their past five games against the Capitals in D.C.

Here are the Hurricanes-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Capitals Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Capitals

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, MNMT, and FDSS

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes have struggled on offense in December, and Sebastian Aho told the truth when revealing the issues the scoring lines have had with putting the puck in the back of the net. Despite that, there have still been some strong suits in this offense.

Martin Necas is having a career season and currently has 14 goals and 30 assists, including seven tallies on the powerplay. Overall, he has emerged as the best player on the team. Aho is having a decent season, scoring nine goals and 24 assists, including two tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 247 draws and losing 199. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is having a solid season. Significantly, he has six goals and 21 assists, including four powerplay tallies.

These players lead an offense that looks like it's starting to emerge from this mini-slump and currently rank sixth in goals and fifth in assists. Likewise, they are still second in shooting percentage. The Canes are also great on the extra-man attack, ranking fifth on the powerplay.

Pyotr Kochetkov pitched a shutout on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Significantly, it was his first clean sheet of the season. Kochetkov is now 13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He will play behind a defense that is seventh in goals against. Also, they have remained good at killing penalties, ranking third on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can continually get to the edges, gain control of the puck, and fire multiple shots at the net. Then, their defense must prevent the Caps from getting direct shots.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals are surprising everyone this season and currently leading the Metropolitan Division. Amazingly, they have remained good even without one of their best players and a future Hall of Famer in the lineup. Hope is on the way as Alexander Ovechkin might return to the lineup after the holiday break. In the meantime, the Caps must rely on what they have, and there are some solid options.

Dylan Strome has netted 11 goals and 27 assists, including two powerplay markers. Also, he has been a wizard in the faceoff circle, winning 278 draws and losing 224. Connor McMichael has been good. So far, he has 15 goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay markers. Aliaskei Protas has emerged as one of the new weapons in the line. Ultimately, he has 11 goals and 15 assists.

These guys represent an offense that is second in goals and third in assists. Also, the Caps have shot the puck well, ranking second in shooting percentage. The Capitals have struggled to take advantage of the extra-man attack, ranking 18th on the powerplay.

Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson have alternated starts this season. So far, Lindgren is 9-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899 while Thompson is 12-2-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. Whoever starts will back a defense that is third in goals against. Additionally, they have done well at killing penalties.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can spring past the tight Carolina defense and find some shooting lanes. Then, they must contain Necas and Aho.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are 17-14 against the spread, while the Capitals are 20-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Canes are 6-8 against the spread on the road, while the Caps are 9-6 against the odds at home. The Hurricanes are also 12-14-5 against the over/under, while the Capitals are 14-13-4 against the over/under.

Both of these teams are playing well. Ultimately, I can see this being a low-scoring game, with both defenses not allowing many chances. I am rolling with the under. Both teams will struggle to score.

Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+112)