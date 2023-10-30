The Carolina Hurricanes look to make it three wins in a row as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes enter the game at 5-4-0 on the year. After winning the first two games of the year, and three of the first four, they went on a three-game losing streak, all on a road trip. They returned home after that and beat the Kraken in overtime before beating the Sharks 3-0 last time out. In the game, Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup, logging just over 11 minutes and taking four shots. Also, Teuovo Teravainen scored all three goals in the game, as the Hurricanes took the win.

Meanwhile, the Flyers enter the game at 4-3-1 on the year. They started the season strong winning three of their first four games, but have won just one of their last four since then. The one win was a victory over the Minnesota Wild in which Bobby Brink scored his first two career NHL goals. Last time out they face the Anaheim Ducks. They were down 4-0 mid-way through the second period, and while they made it 4-2 before the end of the period, they could not come back and lost 7-4.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Flyers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+125)

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricane's top two lines have been highly productive this year. On the top line, the combination of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Terainen, and Seth Jarvis has put up a great production. Aho has missed a few games, but he has a goal and five assists this year, leading to six points in just six games this year. Meanwhile, Teraienne leads the team in goals this year with seven of them, including two on the power play. Seth Jarvis has four goals this year and is tied for the team lead with nine points on the season. Jarvis has also been the primary man on the power play this year, with three goals on the man. advantage.

The second line is run by Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Martin Necas. Bunting has two goals this year with four assists. Meanwhile, Kotkaniemi and Necas are tied with Seth Jarvis for the team lead in points. Both of them have nine points on the year, with both of them having four goals and five assists.

Carolina needs to continue toget a high volume of shots on goal, something they have done well. In their last two games, they have shot over 40 times in each of them. Further, they have won the shot battle by 19 or more in each of the last two games. Carolina has also been solid on the power play this year. They have scored nine power-play goals this year, good for a 23.1 percent conversion rate, ninth in the NHL. Carolina does need to be better on the penalty kill though. They have killed just 71.4 percent of their man-down chances, which is 30th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta in goal for this game. Raanta has appeared in three games this year, starting four of them. He has a 2-1-0 record on the season with a 3.06 goals-against average. Last time out, he was great. He stopped all 20 shots he faced, coming away with the shutout victory.

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread

The Flyers have also been getting production from multiple lines this year. The top line is run by Owen Tippett, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson. Tippett has the lowest point total of the top line, coming into the game with a goal and four assists, giving him five points. Meanwhile, Couturier comes in with two goals and five assists, including a goal and two assists on the power play. Cam Atkinson is second on the team in goals this year with five of them. He has also added three assists this year, with two of them coming on the power play.

The team leader in points and goals this year is Travis Konecny. He comes into the game with eight goals on the season with three assists. He has scored goals in three of the last four games, with two games having two goals. Further, they are getting help from Travis Sanheim. Sanheim has a goal and seven assists on the year.

One of the keys for the Flyers will be on the power play. They have scored just four power plays goals this year and sit 20th in conversion percentage at 14.8 percent. Still, they have been much better as of late, converting three of their last seven chances. In the meanwhile, they have seen their penalty kill let them down. After killing 13 straight man-down chances, they allowed Anaheim to go 2-2 last game when they were man-up.

The Flyers are expected to start Carter Hart in this game. He is 4-2-0 on the year with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 28 shots. Still, he has not seen more than 31 shots in his last five starts, as the Flyers have defended him well.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick

Carter Hart has not seen more than 33 shots in a game this year, with each of his last four games under 30 shots. The result is a 4-2-0 record. The Flyers have allowed over 30 shots just twice this year. Still, they have not faced the likes of the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are fourth in the NHL in scoring this year and have hit over 30 shots in seven of their nine games this year, including two straight games of 40 or more. They will score plenty in this game, but the defense has not been good enough for Carolina. They are last in the NHL in goals allowed this year. Philadelphia has enough offense to keep that trend going. Carolina may very well win this game, but it will be a one-goal win. The best bet here is taking the extra goals with the Flyers.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Flyers +1.5 (-150)