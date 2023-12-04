The Hurricanes begin a six-game road trip as we continue our NHL odd series with a Hurricanes-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Carolina Hurricanes begin a six-game road trip as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Hurricanes-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 14-8-1 on the year, sitting second in the Metropolitan division, eight points behind the Rangers. They have won five of their last seven games and last time out faced the Buffalo Sabres. Sebastian Aho scored the first goal of the game at the 15:26 mark, and then just 1:10 late, Jack Drury scored to make it 2-0. In the third, Aho scored again, and the Hurricanes would score three times, twice on the power play, to get up 5-0. The Sabres would get two back in the third but would allow a shorthanded goal, as the Hurricanes won 6-2.

Meanwhile, the Jets come into the game sitting at 13-8-2 on the year. After winning five in a row, the Jets had lost three straight until last time out. In that game, the Jets faced the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard scored the first goal of the game, to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. Mark Scheifele scored on the power play to tie it up. In the second period, Morgan Barron scored to make it 2-1, and the Jets would score again in the third. That would give them the 3-1 lead, which they would hold onto.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Jets Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -125

Winnipeg Jets: +104

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes sit seventh in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting at 3.48 goals per game this year. The leader in goals this year is Teuvo Teravainen. He comes into the game with 11 goals on the year, with seven assists, giving him 18 points. That is third on the team in points this year. Teravainen also has four goals and two assists this year on the power play. The leader in points this year with Sebastian Aho. He comes into the game with eight goals this year and 14 assists. That gives him 22 points on the year to lead the team. He has a goal and an assist this year on the power play.

The leader on the team in power-play goals this year is Seth Jarvis. He comes into the game with nine goals and ten assists overall. Five goals and an assist come on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Jesperi Kotkaniemi comes in playing great. He has eight goals this year with seven assists to give him 15 points. He is one of three guys this year with 15 points on the year. One of them is blue liner Brady Skjei. He comes into the game with four goals and 11 assists. Further, Jaccob Slavin comes in with three goals and 11 assists this year from the blue line as well.

On the power play this year, the Hurricanes sit 12th in the NHL with a 22.2 percent conversion rate. They have scored 18 times on the power play this year. The penalty kill has not been great this year. They sit 21st in the NHL in success rate on the penalty kill this year with a 76.9 percent success rate.

Antti Raanta is expected to get the start in goal in this one. He is 6-3-0 on the year with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. Last time out was rough for Raanta. He gave up eight goals on just 14 shots facing the Lightning, and taking the loss. Raanta has given up three or more goals in three of his last six games. Still, he has been 4-2-0 in the last month.

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets come into the game sitting 14th in the NHL averaging 3.26 goals per game this year. The top goal scorer this year has been Kyle Connor. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 10 assists this year, good for 24 points on the season. He also has three goals and seven assists this year on the power play. Connor is also second on the team in points this year. The team leader in points this year is Mark Scheifele. He comes into the game with eight goals and 17 assists of the year. That is good for 25 points. Scheifele also comes in with four goals and five assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked man in points this year comes from the blue line. Josh Morrissey is having a great year helping push the offense. He has four goals this year with 16 assists on the year. That gives him 20 points, while a goal and seven assists have come on the power play. Second on the team in goals this year is Cole Perfetti. He comes in with nine goals and ten assists on the year. That gives him 19 points. Perfetti has also been great on the power play, with four goals and two assists on the power play this year.

On the power play, the Jets sit 18th in the NHL this year. They are converting 19.2 percent of their chances this year with 15 power-play goals. They have been bad on the penalty kill though. The Jets are 27th in the NHL when man down this year with a 73.9 success rate when man down this year.

It is expected to be Connor Hellebuyck's goal today. He is 11-6-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 percent save percentage. Last time out, he saved 20 of 21 shots to take the win. He has been above .900 in save percentage in each of the last seven games, including being over .910 in six of them, and over .920 in five of them. That has resulted in five wins as well.

Final Hurricanes-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets play solid defense, especially with Hellebuyck in goal. In each of the last six games he has started, the total has been at five or fewer goals. The Hurricanes can score well though, but they give up a lot. Expect the Hurricanes to score more than normal against the Jets, but the Jets come away with the win as the underdog.

Final Hurricanes-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+104) and Over 6.5 (+100)