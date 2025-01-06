ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls face as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes come into the game at 24-14-2 on the year, which is good for third in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Hurricanes faced the Penguins. The Penguins took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Hurricanes would strike back. They scored three times in the second period, including two goals from Seth Jarvis. Still, the Penguins would tie the game in the third, to force overtime. In overtime, Sebastian Aho scored to win the game for the Hurricanes 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Lightning come in at 20-15-2 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. The Lightning will be looking to make moves at the trade deadline to bolster their roster. Still, they have lost four straight, and last time out faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks struck twice in the first period to take the lead, but Jake Guentzel would make it a one-goal game in the second. Still, the Ducks would add two goals in the third to win 4-1.

Here are the Hurricanes-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Lightning Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Hurricanes while sitting second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 30 assists on the year, including two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic join Aho on the top line. Jarvis is third on the team in points and comes in with 11 goals and 18 assists on the year. Roslovic comes in with 17 goals, the most on the team, and eight assists.

Martin Necas leads the team in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals and playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 32 assists, good for 47 total points. Necas has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi comes into the game with six goals and 12 assists on the year.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He is 15-8-1 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has been hit-and-miss as of late. In his last five games, he has two games giving up just one goal, but three games giving up three or more, going 2-2-1 in that time.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top scorer for the Lightning this year is Nikita Kucherov, who leads the team in points and assists. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 28 assists, while having two goals and 21 assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by Brandon Hagel. Hagel is third on the team in points this year, having 17 goals and 15 assists. Finally, the line is rounded out by Anthony Cirellia, who is fifth on the team in points with 15 goals and 18 assists.

The top line is led by Brayden Point. Point is second on the team in points, having 23 goals and 22 assists. He leads the team in goals this year, while also having 11 goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel has 21 goals and 18 assists this year while having nine goals and three assists on the power play.

Andrei Vasilevkiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 16-12-1 on the year with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts but is just 2-3-0 in those five games.

Final Hurricanes-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the Lightning's lack of offense. While they are scoring 3.70 goals per game on the year, they have scored just five goals in the last four games. Further, the Hurricanes are tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game. While they have had some struggles in goal, their 3.38 goals per game have overcome that. If the Lightning are going to win, they will need to find some offense in this one. That is something that has not been the case as of late, so take the Hurricanes to get the win.

Final Hurricanes-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-118)