The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. We are in Sunrise, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Panthers defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime in Game 2 to give themselves a commanding 2-0 lead with the series shifting back to Florida. Now, they have a chance to amplify the pressure in front of their home crowd. The Hurricanes got things started just under two minutes into the game when Jalen Chatfield redirected a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to take a 1-0 lead. Later, Aleksander Barkov came through with a beautiful fake before delivering a backhanded shot into the net for the game-tying goal. The teams played hard and eventually needed overtime.

Bobrovsky made a spectacular pad save early in the overtime to keep the game tied. Then, Matthew Tkachuk became a hero once again when he came off a perfect feed from Sam Reinhart to snipe the game-winning goal home. It was his second straight game-winning goal. Significantly, Tkachuk finished with a goal with four shots, three hits, and two blocks.

But Bobrovsky was the hero, stopping 37 shots. Amazingly, it followed his 63-save performance in Game 1, with Bobrovsky continuing to shine. Antti Raanta made 24 saves but could not make the save he needed to preserve the game. Also, he started this game due to Frederik Andersen making 57 saves in Game 1.

The Canes dominated the faceoff circle, winning 56 percent. However, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. The Hurricanes also blocked 16 shots but allowed a powerplay goal to lose the game.

Here are the Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3 Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3

TV: TNT

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes have not found the back of the net much in this series. Therefore, it is a significant reason why they are currently in an 0-2 hole in this series. Sebastian Aho has five goals and six assists in these playoffs. Also, he has had two assists in this series but has not tallied a goal. Jordan Martinook has three goals and seven assists. Regardless, he has not scored against the Panthers. Jesper Fast also has five goals and three assists in the playoffs. However, he also has not scored in this series. Martinook and Fast are part of a struggling second line that must bounce back.

Seth Jarvis has five goals and five assists in this series. Meanwhile, he has tallied a goal and an assist in this series. Jordan Stall has two goals and six assists in the playoffs. Sadly, he has not scored against the Panthers. Martin Necas has five goals and three assists. Furthermore, he has tallied just a lone apple in this series. The third line is also struggling to score.

Andersen is 5-1 with a goals-against average of 1.65 with a save percentage of .936. Additionally, Raanta is 3-2 with a goals-against average of 2.59 with a save percentage of .906. The Canes must decide who starts.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they get more production out of their second and third lines. Then, their goaltending must make critical steps.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers have had good bounces. However, they have also had a great scorer. Tkachuk has six goals and 11 assists. Likewise, he has scored two in this series, both game-winning goals. Carter Verhaeghe has six goals and eight assists. Also, he has one goal and one assist against Carolina. Barkov has three goals and eight assists. Likewise, he has come alive against the Hurricanes with two goals and one assist.

Bennett has four goals and five assists. Furthermore, he has two assists against Carolina. Defenseman Brandon Montour has six goals and three assists. However, he has not tallied a point in this series.

Bobrovsky is 8-2 with a goals-against average of 2.43 with a save percentage of .927. Amazingly, he has produced a .970 save percentage over two games against the Hurricanes and has been elite.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can score early and put the Canes on their heels. Then, Bobrovsky must continue to thrive in goal.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

This series has been gritty. Ultimately, both teams have struggled to score. Expect that trend to continue as the Hurricanes and the Panthers play another low-scoring affair.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-106)