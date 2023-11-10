Two teams both on winning streaks face as we continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams both on winning streaks face as the Carolina Hurricanes match up with the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes come into the game winners of five of their last six games. They have also won two in a row, after their loss to the Rangers. First, it was a 4-3 win over the Islanders as Sebastian Aho won it in overtime. Then last time out they faced the Sabres. In that game, the Hurricanes scored on the power play in the first period, but the Sabres would tie it up in the second on an Alex Tuch goal. In the third period, the Hurricanes once again took the lead, but Rasmun Dahlin tied it up on the power play less than two minutes later. This would lead to overtime, where Martin Necas would score to give the Hurricanes the 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Panthers also come in on a two-game winning streak. After taking a 3-0 lead early in the first period against the Blue Jackets, they would need overtime to get the win in that one. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. Once again, overtime was needed. They gave up the first goal of the game just after the ten-minute marker in the first but would score two in the period to make it 2-1. The Capitals scored shorthanded in the second and then Anthony Mantha gave the Caps the lead. In the third, Evan Rodrigues tied it up, and Sam Reinhart would win the game just 15 seconds into overtime.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Panthers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -137

Florida Panthers: +114

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricane's top two lines have been highly productive this year. On the top line, the combination of Sebastian Aho, Stefan Noesen, and Seth Jarvis has put up a great production. Aho has moved from his goal-scoring role to more of an assist man this year. He has two goals, with one of them being short-handed, but he also has eight assists on the year, tied for the team lead. Three of the assists have come when up a man, and one when down a man. Seth Jarvis has five goals this year and is third on the team with ten points due to his five assists. Jarvis has also been the primary man on the power play this year, with four goals on the man advantage. Nosen has been solid as well with two goals and six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teraveinen leads the team in goals this year with eight of them, including two on the power play. He starts up the second line. He is joined on the line by the team leader in points, Jasperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has five goals this year with seven assists giving him 12 points. Michale Bunting has also played well for the team, coming in with three goals and five assists on the season. The Hurricanes have also gotten some help from the blue line this year in the form of Brady Skjei, who has two goals and eight assists on the year.

The power play unit for the Hurricanes has been solid this year. They are seventh in the NHL in conversion this year, with a 26.5 percent conversion rate. They have scored on the power play in five straight games now, going 4-1 in those games. The Hurricanes have also been good on the penalty kill as of late, allowing just two goals in their last 18 chances when man down. Meanwhile, they also have a shorthanded goal.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta in goal for this game. On the year he is 4-1-0 with 2.83 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. He has won his last three starts in net, with a shutout and two overtime wins. Last time out, he saved 19 of 21 shots, to have a .905 save percentage and get the win. It is the third time in three games he has been at .880 in save percentage or better, which are his best three games of the year.

Why The Panthers Will Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in points and goals this year. He has nine goals, with three on the power play, while also having six assists to give him 15 points. Reinhart has also scored man-down this year. Rodrigues has been solid this year for the Panthers. He has three goals and seven assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Finally, Barkov comes into the game second on the team in points. He has four goals and eight assists as well this year.

Outside the top line, Matthew Tkachuk has been solid. He has two goals and nine assists this year, to give him 11 points on the year. Still, his shooting percentage has been poor, sitting at just 3.6 percent this year. Carter Verhaege has four goals and three assists on the season. Meanwhile, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has produced from the blue line. He has scored three times this year while giving four assists. A goal and two assists have come on the power play.

The Panthers need to be better on the power play. They are 26th in the NHL in power play conversion, sitting at 13.2 percent. They have scored just once on the power play in their last five games, oddly enough, it was in a loss. The penalty kill has been solid though. They have allowed just two goals in the last Sox games when the man is down. That is a departure from earlier this year when they allowed power-play goals in their first six games.

The Panthers are starting Sergei Bobrovsky in goal. On the year he is 6-3-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. After shutting out the Red Wings to start the month, he has not been great. He has had a save percentage below .895 in both games but managed to get two overtime wins.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have won back-to-back games in overtime. Still, it is the Hurricanes that come in with the better offensive unit. They shoot more often and get more opportunities. Further, they have done a great job of limiting shots as of late. Bobrovsky has not been a world-beater for the Panthers, and when he is littered with shots, he can struggle. That happens in this one as the Hurricanes win.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-137)