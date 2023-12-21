The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their domination over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

These two teams faced off once this year, with the Carolina Hurricanes winning 4-2. This time, the Hurricanes head to the Steel City to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes aren't playing up to expectations, holding a 4-4-2 record over their last ten. They started the stretch with one of the worst Western Conference road trips we have seen in a long time, dropping all four games to Canada's Western teams. They allowed 15 goals over the four games. Rod Brind'Amour wasn't impressed with the team's effort, and it showed when they came back East and won two straight against Ottawa and Detroit. However, the team's three-game home stand started terribly with two straight overtime/shootout losses to Nashville and Washington. They saved a bit of face with the coach by beating the defending Stanley Cup Champion, the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3 before heading back out on the road.

Sidney Crosby is showing no signs of slowing down, leading the team with 18 goals, including the game-winner on Monday night against Minnesota. The Penguins took their worst loss in years on Saturday night, dropping a 7-0 game to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The loss raised questions about head coach Mike Sullivan for possibly the first time in his tenure. “I wouldn't say there were a lot of conversations (after Saturday's loss); there were a couple of candid ones,” Sullivan said. “We're in this thing together, the coaches and the players. There's a partnership there. We've got to figure it out. We've got to do our job as a coaching staff to bring some solutions to the table.”

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Penguins Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+184) ML (-130)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-225) ML (+108)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes dominated the Penguins over their last nine games, winning eight of them dating back to March 8th, 2020. Sometimes, the schemes of two teams don't fit, and it seems like Rod Brind'Amour's gameplan is no match for Mike Sullivan. The Hurricanes haven't been in the best form, but the 6-3 win over Vegas is a reason to start believing in the team. The play of Pyotr Kochetkov is also giving the team a chance to win every game. He began the season in Charlotte as the Hurricanes went with the veteran tandem of Antti Raanta and Fredrik Anderson. However, Anderson was injured, and Raanta hasn't been playing well. Kochetkov allowed six goals in the last four games, boasting a 3-0-1 record. The one game he took off was a 6-5 loss to the Nashville Predators, where Raanta allowed six goals on 30 shots.

If Kochetkov starts tonight, the Hurricanes have a great chance to beat the offensively-depleted Penguins. The Penguins haven't been getting great goaltending over the past five games, allowing a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .872 save percentage. In their win on Monday night, Alex Nedeljkovic did his best to give away the game, allowing three goals in the third period. It took a clutch goal by Sidney Crosby to steal away the game from the Wild.

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hurricanes have been in bad form lately, holding a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games. Brind'Amour was left fuming after the tough four-game road trip, and many expected the Hurricanes to turn it around then and there. However, they have won just three of five since then. The Hurricanes now have to go on the road again after just a week at home. It won't be easy for the Penguins to turn around their woes against the Hurricanes, but it isn't as difficult of a task as it may have been previously.

Final Hurricanes-Penguins Prediction & Pick

Sometimes, it can't be denied that a team has your number, and that is the case for the Penguins. The Hurricanes have won eight of their last nine against the Penguins, and the two teams have mostly the same core from all those meetings. All the games have been close, but the Hurricanes have gotten most of the victories. The Hurricanes are a tough matchup for Mike Sullivan and the Penguins, and there isn't a good chance that changes tonight. The Hurricanes are still trying to prove themselves after the debacle in Western Canada and can get their fourth win in six games on Thursday night. The Penguins rebounded from the 7-0 loss last Saturday but are due for another regression against the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes most significant issue this season was their goaltending. However, the play of Pyotr Kochetkov is making fans have flashbacks of the Stanley Cup win with rookie goalie Cam Ward in 2006. Bet on Pyotr to lead the Hurricanes to another win tonight over whichever struggling goalie the Penguins roll out.

Final Hurricanes-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+184)