The Hurricanes look to get a win as we continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to get a win as they continue their road trip and face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 15-12-1 on the year and continue their long road trip. They lost the first four games of the road trip and last time out they faced the Ottawa Senators. It was looking like another loss for the Hurricanes as they gave up the first goal just 7:27 into the game. They would tie it up in the first period though on a Martin Necas power-play goal. In the second period, Sebastian Aho scored on the power play and then assisted a goal just 1:21 later to give the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Then, later in the period, Aho scored again. Meanwhile, Pytor Kochetkov saved 31 of 32 shots in the game, as the Hurricanes broke their losing streak and won 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings enter the game at 15-9-4 on the year, and last time out faced the St. Louis Blues. The Red Wings were down just 5:56 into the game as the Blue struck first. They would bounce back, scoring twice in under two minutes to lead 2-1 going into the second. The second period was rough though. They allowed the Blues to score three times, including one shorthanded, resulting in them being down 4-3 going into the third. Lucas Raymond would tie the game up on the power play just 48 seconds into the third though, and the Red Wings would add two more, taking the 6-4 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Red Wings Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -150

Detroit Red Wings: +125

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes are 13th in the NHL in terms of goals per game this year, sitting at 3.25 goals per contest on the season. Sebastian Aho leads the team in points this year. He is tied for second on the team in goals with 10 while having a team-leading 15 assists this year. That gives him 25 points on the year. He has scored twice on the power play, while also having five assists. Further, Aho has a goal and assists while shorthanded this year. Tied for second on the team in both points and goals this year is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis enters the game with ten goals on the year, plus ten assists, giving him 20 points. He has scored five on the power play, with one assist.

The top goal scorer this year is Teuvo Teravainen. He comes into the game with 11 goals on the year, with eight assists. That gives him 18 points, which is good for fourth on the team. He has also scored four times on the power play, with three assists, plus a goal and an assist when short-handed this year. Meanwhile, Martin Necas is also tied for second on the team in points. He comes in with eight goals and 12 assists on the year. That gives him 20 points, to be tied with Seth Jarvis. Further, the Hurricanes have a pair of defensemen who are helping out on offense. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin come in scoring well. Skjei comes in with five goals and 13 assists, while Slavin has three goals and 14 assists on the year.

The Hurricanes power play ranks 13th in the NHL this year with a 22.3 percent conversion rate. They have scored 21 power-play goals this year. Their penalty kill ranks 16th in the NHL with an 80.0 percent success rate. They have also scored six times while shorthanded this year.

Antti Raanta is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this game. He comes in 6-5-0 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage. He has been on the losing end of each of his last four appearances, making three starts. In those games, he has given up 17 goals on just 88 shots, good for a .807 save percentage.

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings are the second-best scoring team this year, averaging 3.79 goals per game. Alex DeBrincat is the leader of the offensive unit for the Red Wings. DeBrincat is first on the team in goals, tied for fourth in assists, and leads the team in points. He entered the game with 13 goals on the year with 13 assists, good for 26 points. He has scored four goals on the power play with five assists when man-up as well. Sitting second on the team in goals and points this year is Dylan Larkin. He comes into the game with 11 goals this year and 14 assists, which is good for 25 points. He also has been solid on the power play. Larkin has four goals and nine assists this year when a man up, while also scoring when shorthanded this year.

Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond is coming in and having a solid year. He comes into the game with ten goals and 43 assists this year, giving him 24 points. The Red Wings also get a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with five goals and 16 assists this year, good for 21 points. He has scored twice on the power play with nine assists. Moritz Seider comes in with five goals and 13 assists from the blue line this year. He has also scored three goals and eight assists on the power play.

On this power play, the Red Wings have scored 27 times, which gives them a 22.9 percent conversion rate, good for 11th in the NHL. Still, the penalty kill has not been as sharp. They are 23rd in the NHL with a 77.4 percent success rate on the year.

The Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso once again in this game. He is 9-4-2 on the year with a 3.68 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. In his three starts this month, it has been a struggle. Husso has given up four or more goals in all of them, having a 4.63 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage in the last three games.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL this year. They move the puck well and force a lot of pressure. Still, the Hurricanes, and the Red Wings are some of the highest-volume shooting teams in the NHL. They have shot the puck 952 times this year, the second most in the league, and good for 34 shots per game on the season. With how Ville Husso has been playing, that should lead to four goals for the Hurricanes. Even if they only get three, the Red Wings should get three of their own, which would force overtime and a seventh goal in the game to be scored. That makes the best play in this game for the over, while the Hurricanes take advantage of a goalie who is struggling.

Final Hurricanes-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-106)