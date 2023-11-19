Hybe Entertainment and Geffen Records launched a new international girl group, Katseye. The group will release their debut album in 2024.

Hybe Entertainment and Geffen Records have announced the final members of their new girl group Katseye, Variety reported.

Katseye consists of Americans Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Medan Skiendiel; South Korean Yoonchae Jeong; Filipino Sophia Laforteza; and Swiss Manon Bannerman. A combination of early and real-time votes during the finale and scores from evaluators decided the final lineup.

The companies chose 20 candidates out of 120,000 submissions. On Sept. 1, Hybe and Geffen premiered the final stages of the audition program The Debut: Dream Academy on Sept. 1 on the Abema streaming channel in Japan and on YouTube everywhere else. The members of Katseye were put together based on the K-pop training and development system.

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said in a statement, “This has been a long journey and an unprecedented collaboration between Hybe and Geffen. We are very proud of the results and of all the contestants who joined us in this project.”

“We wish Katseye much success as we are sure they will inspire fans across the globe,” he added.

Katseye has three original songs that debuted at the live finale: Dirty Water, Girls Don't Like and All The Same. The songs are available on YouTube. The girl group will release their album in 2024.

Hybe is home to BTS, the record-breaking South Korean supergroup. Four out of its seven members are currently doing their mandatory military service. The youngest member, Jungkook, recently released his first solo album.

A docuseries following the process of creating Katseye is sety to premiere on Netflix in summer 2024.