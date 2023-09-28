HYENAS, the PvPvE first-person shooter developed by Creative Assembly, has been canceled entirely by Sega, just over a year since it was first announced in the 2022 IGN Summer of Gaming event.

Citing poor potential for profitability, Sega made the decision to cut off the development process of HYENAS, just shortly after the game’s first public playtesting began in September this year at Gamescom. Perhaps due to the poor reception the game received from early previews by game critics, or an overall low pick-up rate at Gamescom, Sega realized that the game would not sell well once the game hits the market. It was due to be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X prior to being canceled.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Those who have been following HYENAS’ development won’t be surprised by this news at all, as Sega executives have already put a red flag on the game’s development status as early as August this year, describing the game’s development to be “challenging.” The September playtest may have confirmed their suspicions.

HYENAS isn’t the only game affected by this, however, as multiple other unannounced games have also been reportedly canceled by Sega alongside HYENAS.

Due to this cancellation, Creative Assembly, creators of the Total War series and the studio developing this title until it got canned, announced that the studio would be reviewing redundancies in their staff leading to future layoffs from the company.

Creative Assembly is currently working on a new Total War title set in Ancient Egypt which is set to be released this October on PC.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.