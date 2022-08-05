‘I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’: Erik ten Hag tries to salvage situation with Manchester United

Things are looking up for Manchester United after a successful run of preseason games. Despite that, they are still dealing with a potentially catastrophic transfer situation when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is reportedly looking to move to a club that will be playing in the Champions League this upcoming campaign, and has been pushing for a move off of Manchester United as a result.

The situation reached a breaking point when United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, publicly called out Ronaldo for leaving the team’s final friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle sounded. ten Hag called Ronaldo’s actions “unacceptable“, adding to a tension filled standoff between Ronaldo and the English club.

It’s clear that the situation between ten Hag and Ronaldo isn’t in a great place right now. Despite that, ten Hag insists that things with Ronaldo are great, and that he is happy with the team’s star Portuguese striker.

Erik ten Hag: “I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo. We have a top striker. He is here with us and is in the squad”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “We want Frenkie de Jong? I didn't know! [smiles] It's about the right players but I won’t make comments. When there is news, you will know”. pic.twitter.com/v1bvoDYgtz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

ten Hag is clearly trying to play down any rumors of a potential dispute between himself and one of the top players in the world in Ronaldo. United a clearly doing whatever they can to keep Ronaldo on board for the upcoming season, even though he has expressed a desire to leave.

It’s not a stretch to say that the fate of Manchester United’s season is currently hanging in the balance. Without Ronaldo on board, their chances of making a run for trophies this upcoming season gets damaged significantly. They would also be dealt a significant blow in their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, which would allow them to earn their way back into the Champions League.

The Cristiano Ronaldo/United drama is certainly a storyline that bears watching as the month of August progresses, as it could determine how United’s season ends up going.