‘I don’t know, man’: Mark Davis reacts to Dana White’s claims about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski nearly joining Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by team owner Mark Davis, are poised to put together a successful 2022 season. Derek Carr finally has an ample amount of playmakers at his disposal, and the defense appears to be much improved from last season.

But could Davis and the Raiders be in an even better position to win this season? According to Dana White, they very well could be. White recently opened up about how he very nearly brokered a deal between the Raiders and Tom Brady that would have led to Brady (and presumably his partner-in-crime, Rob Gronkowski) joining the Raiders rather than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White said it was nearly a done deal, but the Raiders head coach at the time, Jon Gruden, nixed the deal at the last second.

Gronkowski verified the story, with both him and White saying there was a lot more that went on behind the scenes that they couldn’t discuss. But if you ask Davis for his side of the story, it looks like you won’t get one. Mark Davis sidestepped questions about White’s story, claiming he didn’t know what he was talking about.

“I heard about (White’s comments). That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).” – Mark Davis, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mark Davis doesn’t give away much here, and it remains to be seen whether this story is actually true or not. But for now, even though the Raiders are vastly improved from the 2021 season, it looks like things could have been even better for them had they ended up with Brady.