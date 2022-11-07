‘I don’t see that spark’: LeBron James’ dismal season gets painfully honest assessment from ex-teammate

This is quite easily one of the worst seasons LeBron James has had over his long career. The Los Angeles Lakers star has looked absolutely awful on the floor. There have been many times this season where his play was a big reason for their losses. This isn’t the LeBron that most of us know.

Even some of LeBron James’ former teammates also noticed the star’s awful season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a member of the 2020 Lakers that won a ring, chimed in on his ex-teammates struggles. KCP said that he noticed that LeBron doesn’t have that “spark” when he’s playing. (via Marcus Vanderberg)

“”It’s hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don’t think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back.” – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope”

The Lakers have been struggling mightily over the last few games, and part of that is LeBron James struggling in certain areas of the game. In particular, his three-point shooting and turnovers have been massive problems this year. He’s shooting a career-worst 21.0% from the outside, while also averaging 3.4 turnovers per game. It seems like LeBron has been disinterested all season long.

The Lakers are in complete panic mode after going 2-7 in their first nine games. Talks of trading everyone from Russell Westbrook to Anthony Davis to even LeBron James are floating around. The talent is certainly there for this team to pick themselves up. The question is… do they have the mental fortitude to do exactly that?