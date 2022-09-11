‘I don’t want to be a distraction’ – Tony La Russa discusses returning to White Sox amid health issues

The Chicago White Sox are making a strong push for a playoff spot in the American League Central over the final few weeks of the 2022 MLB season. They have surprisingly passed over the Minnesota Twins in the standings, and are just a game and a half behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top seed in the AL Central. Even more surprising is that they have managed to go on their latest run with Tony La Russa not present in the dugout.

La Russa has been away from the White Sox since August 30th due to heart issues, but made his return to the team this afternoon. The catch is that La Russa is not in the dugout managing just yet, which was a bit of an interesting development, but it was good to see La Russa back with the team after his health scare.

When discussing his return to the team, La Russa said he doesn’t want to be a distraction to the White Sox during their recent hot stretch, and will return to the dugout when he is cleared to do so. Given Chicago’s recent turnaround, it isn’t a surprising sentiment to hear from La Russa, and it will be interesting to see when he returns to the team in a managerial capacity.

It’s up to doctors whether he can be back in uniform — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 11, 2022

The White Sox have certainly been on a roll during their manager’s absence, which is most likely just a coincidence. But La Russa doesn’t want to get in the way of his team’s best stretch of the season, and is doing his best to not be a distraction to the team’s hot streak. Tony La Russa will do whatever he can to get on the field as soon as possible, but for now, he’s content to let his team ride the wave they find themselves on.