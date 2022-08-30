‘I don’t want to win with that sh*t head’: Celtics reporter goes off on Kevin Durant in wild rant

After a flurry of trade rumors took the NBA by storm, superstar forward Kevin Durant is ultimately staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. One of the more interesting teams involved in the Durant sweepstakes was the Boston Celtics, who are fresh off of a run through the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals. The prospect of adding Durant to a team like that felt like a no-brainer to many. But not everyone.

Count longtime Celtics writer Bob Ryan among those who would never want Kevin Durant on Boston’s roster. During an appearance on his podcast with Jeff Goodman, Ryan went in on Durant in a wild rant, as shared by Celtics on CLNS on Twitter.

Wow. Tell us how you really feel! Bob Ryan didn’t hold back on Kevin Durant, saying he wouldn’t want to win as a Celtics fan and writer with “that sh*t head.” One can just imagine the Nets star with his phone in his hand waiting to fire back at Ryan on Twitter.

In all seriousness, Ryan did point out that he likes the current core of the Celtics, which has seen young talents like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart blossom into some of the better players in the league.

Adding the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, who recently suffered a knee injury, should only serve to make Boston better.

But Ryan wouldn’t want Kevin Durant? The longtime Celtics writer did hedge just a bit, saying that maybe he feels that way because he’s covered so many championship teams in his career.

Regardless, Bob Ryan blessed NBA fans with the hottest of takes on Kevin Durant Monday. Now, we wait and see if the Nets star will respond.