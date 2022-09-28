Jamal Murray is ready to go for the 2022 NBA season after tearing his ACL in April of 2021 and missing the entirety of last season.

It has been almost a year and a half since Murray has played in an NBA game, but he is excited to be back in training camp gearing up for the season.

“I feel rejuvenated in a way,” Murray said. “First day of school vibes but it’s my seventh year doing it. I’m getting up there. It’s a lot of fun. I’m just happy to be on the court and back in the mix, not over there somewhere rehabbing, running around. I’m just happy to be finding my routine again.”

Murray admits there were some physical limitations in his first practice, but he just seems happy to be back with the team. First day of school vibes is a nervous but energized type of feeling.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone also commented on the impact Murray is making already.

“He’s got that confidence back. He’s got that swagger back,” Malone said on media day. “Seeing him in our gym, playing with that confidence and chirping, has been fun to watch.”

The Nuggets are finally able to get over the injuries of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and be back to a full-strength playoff contender. With back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic having his guy Jamal Murray back, the Nuggets could make a deep playoff run. Murray will be concerned with taking it slow and getting back to 100% after his ACL injury, but Nuggets fans should be excited for the upcoming season and having the rejuvenated Jamal Murray back.