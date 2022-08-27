‘I feel sick in the head’: Journal entry emerges from ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza’s accuser day after alleged rape

The alleged rape victim of Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza apparently made some journal entries to make sure she won’t forget the incident that happened to her.

Her lawyer Dan Gilleon made the revelation on Twitter, sharing the journal entries that detailed the events of the alleged gang-rape that happened to her. What was stated on the journal entries are consistent to the lawsuit they made against Araiza and two other men, noting how the alleged victim was led to a room with several guys waiting and taking turns to have sex with her.

She also detailed what happened to her after the incident, explaining that she reported it to the police but she felt she was “no help” at all because of her condition.

“I feel sick in the head. I told the police today what they did to me and I felt like I was no help at all. I can barely even remember,” the alleged victim noted.

This journal written by my client a day after the @matt_araiza assault is powerful but heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oJF2JeGGrh — Dan Gilleon (@dangilleon) August 26, 2022

For those not in the know, Matt Araiza and two other San Diego State football players (Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko) have been accused of gang-raping a then 17-year-old girl during a party in 2021. The lawsuit alleged that Araiza gave the victim a drink that contained alcohol and “other intoxicating substances” before having sex with her. The now-Bills punter reportedly led her to a room in the house where the party was being held where two other men raped her for over an hour.

Of course Araiza’s camp has since denied the allegations, with his attorney Kerry Armstrong calling the lawsuit a “shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills.” Araiza also released a statement on Friday basically implying that the accusations against him are not true.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” Araiza said.