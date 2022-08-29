Rory McIlroy has never backed down from voicing his displeasure with LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed league that has poached many of the pros from the PGA TOUR. Even after winning the FedEx Cup title Sunday at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta, the Northern Irishman spoke once again about his disapproval of LIV Golf, describing it as though it’s a disease that’s eating all that is good about the game that he loves the most.

“If you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this,” Rory McIlroy said, per Ewan Murray of The Guardian. “I really do. I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. It’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.”

“So yes, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line,” Rory McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy pocketed a dizzying total of $18 million for winning his third FedEx Cup title. He absolutely deserved the victory, as he came through in the clutch, overcoming Scottie Scheffler’s six-stroke lead to start the tournament and carding 66-under in the fourth round of the PGA TOUR Championship.

Up ahead for Rory McIlroy will be the DP World Tour’s PGA Championship where he will be competing against many of the PGA TOUR defectors who now are part of LIV Golf.