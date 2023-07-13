Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial continues, this time he gave his stance from the witness stand. The former House of Cards star said he was “crushed” by the allegations of one complainant. From the witness box at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday, Spacey shared his perspective, per People.

One of the complainants alleged Spacey touched him while he drove him to a showbiz party in the early 2000s. In another occasion for the same complainant, the actor grabbed his crotch so hard he almost drove off the road. For Spacey's defense, he told the jury that the touching was “in my mind romantic” and denied assaulting him. He said that he was “somewhat intimate” with the alleged victim.

Spacey claimed there was a “flirtatious relationship” with the complainant and he touched the man in “romantic” and “intimate” ways. “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way,” he continued “It was gentle … and it was, in my mind, romantic.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But, the actor said he didn't take things further because the complainant “made it clear that he did not want to go any further.”

Spacey said he was “crushed” by the allegations made. “I never thought the [name of man] I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back,” he said.

Four different men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault occurring between 2001 to 2013. Spacey's 12 charges including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, one count of forced nonconsensual sexual activity, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey denied all charges.