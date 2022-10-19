‘I love you’ twist in Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela saga

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news lately for his comments about India cricketer Rishabh Pant. The model-turned-movie star recently posted a video on social media in which she could be heard saying “Aap bolo I love you…nahi pehle aap bolo I love you..ek baar boldo..bas ek baar boldoo,” and netizens believed that her words were meant for Rishabh Pant. However, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to clear the air about the video. She said that the video was in no way connected to Rishabh Pant and was only meant for acting purposes.

“Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days…that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call,” she wrote on the popular video and photo sharing platform.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela faced a severe backlash on social media after she posted pictures from Perth where Team India has been playing its practice games ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

The caption of her post read, “What a Perth-fect day!” and that is where all hell broke loose on social media as her photos irked India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s fans as they accused the Bollywood starlet of “stalking” the left-hander.

While another Rishabh Pant supporter took a dig at the model-turned-Bollywood star, saying, “Find someone who follows you like Urvashi Rautela follows Rishabh Pant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have been engaged in an ugly war of words on social media and have taken multiple potshots at each other.

Urvashi Rautela’s most recent swipe at Rishabh Pant came earlier this month when she informed her fans that she would be “following her heart” to Australia.

In another twist to their bitter saga, Rautela posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia,” she said in a caption of a picture of herself boarding a flight to Australia.

Her post, however, wasn’t much appreciated on social media as she was dubbed a “psychopath” for trying to damage the career of one of India’s most promising cricketers.

“What if a man would’ve done this to any female cricketer..??” a person remarked on Twitter.

“Urvashi Rautela is a psychopath. What she is doing is not funny or cute, it’s harassment. Chasing a committed man for attention is very creepy. Also proves women can’t handle rejection either,” another commented.

Before this, Urvashi wrote, “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story.”

Earlier in August, the war of words between the former beauty queen and the India dasher escalated after the film star hit back at the cricketer, calling him “Chotu bhaiya” in a hard-hitting post on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela wrote: “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be shamed because of a kid like you).”

Urvashi Rautela included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter,” in her caption for the post.

Urvashi Rautela’s swipe at the cricket star came after Rishabh Pant took a dig at her after the actress name-dropped the wicketkeeper-batter in an interview, labeling him as “Mr. RP”.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” Rishabh Pant in his viral Instagram story which he later deleted.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi Rautela said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me, and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, and the paps surrounded us, and the other day it became such big news. “I won’t add much to this, but it’s just that it’s very important to give respect to the other person, but I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest thing that is under development and ruins it completely,” she stated.

Rishabh Pant then hit back at her with his message on Instagram.

“Don’t stress over what you cannot control,” Rishabh Pant’s post read.

A couple of years ago, speculations were rife that Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were dating.

The India dasher then blocked the movie star on WhatsApp after the relationship between the couple soured.