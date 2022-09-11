‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279.

The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for the UFC legend, though what came after was definitely just as memorable. In his post-fight interview, he called out Conor McGregor and the other fighters and reminded them of what he has able to accomplish in his 15-year career in the promotion.

Diaz also made it a point to emphasize that he is going to show other athletes how to succeed outside UFC.

“I outdid everybody on pay, I outdid everybody on surviving. I wanna get out the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it, cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it,” Diaz said.

Nate Diaz’s contract with the UFC is up, so the UFC 279 bout was his last one … at least for now. The veteran fighter hinted that he could return to the promotion in the future.

“So I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna take over another profession and become the best at that–show everybody else that I’m the best at that. Then I’m gonna be right back here to get a motherf*****g UFC title,” he added.

Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279! pic.twitter.com/S6eGlB77lM — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022