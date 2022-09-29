FOXBOROUGH – When Brian Hoyer was picked to be the starting quarterback if Mac Jones can’t go for the Patriots in Sunday’s game against the Packers, many fans seemed disappointed.

The last time they saw Hoyer make start a game is likely a major reason why.

Hoyer, who’s played for eight different teams over his 14-year career, has made just one start in his eight seasons in New England over three different stints. That start came in Week 4 of the 2020 season, when he had to fill in for Cam Newton against the Chiefs because the starting quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the game was scheduled.

Hoyer looked like a quarterback that was thrown into the fire, even after the game was postponed a day. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 130 yards with an interception in a 26-10 loss.

The veteran quarterback’s play that evening could be summed up in one play. In the waning moments of the first half, Hoyer took a sack on a third down play with the Patriots well into field goal range. The only issue was that the Patriots didn’t have any timeouts left, and as Hoyer tried to signal for a timeout, the clock ran out instead as New England didn’t get a chance to even up the game.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe getting some work in during #Patriots practice… No sign of Mac Jones during the media portion today 👀 pic.twitter.com/bsGVFZsYW6 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 28, 2022

Hoyer was asked about the moment on Wednesday as there’s a good chance he’ll be making his first start since that October evening two years ago.

“I don’t think I’d still be here if I wasn’t [a good player],” Hoyer said Wednesday. “I mean, look, I’ve played for 14 years. I have a lot of bad memories. I have a lot of good memories, too. One game doesn’t define me. One play doesn’t define me. I’m excited for any opportunity I get a chance to go play. So I really couldn’t care less about that.”

If Hoyer ends up starting Sunday for the Patriots, this start will have a clear difference from the last one. Unlike last time, Hoyer will have a full week to prepare and get ready for the potential start. He took snaps with the starting unit at Wednesday’s practice as Jones didn’t participate due to the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday.

Hoyer noted the obvious advantage he has this time around compared to last time.