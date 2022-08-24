‘I think I should be 1’: Browns star Myles Garrett drops bold claim on NFL’s Top 100 list

As the NFL counts down its list of top 100 players from the 2022 season, the 20 biggest stars remain without a place. Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett will undoubtedly be at the top of the list, but his specific placement remains a mystery.

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Garrett thinks that he deserves the top spot on the list.

“I think I should be one, but I mean, I’m not voting,” Myles Garrett said. The top spot on the list is usually reserved for quarterbacks, as Aaron Donald and JJ Watt are the lone defensive players to take the top spot and Adrian Peterson is the only other non-QB. The Brown superstar was ranked 16th last season and said that he should at least be in the top 20.

“Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the Top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure,” Myles Garrett said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table, and I don’t think anyone has the particular set of skills I have.”

Although there are other stellar pass rushers in the league — including T.J. Watt, who has a strong case at being considered better than Myles Garrett — the Browns star is certainly among the very best in the league. He is borderline unblockable, registering at least 12.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons. His disruptive abilities in the backfield make him one of the best overall players in the game, which he will be for years to come.

Myles Garrett will see on Sunday, August 28th where he ranks on the NFL’s list. He could be taking the next step in his game, which should give him an even better shot at claiming the top spot in the next list.