‘I think they’ve been brainwashed’: Billy Horschel slams PGA door shut on LIV golfers

As the dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, players have become increasingly vocal about their opinions on the situation. After Rory McIlroy dropped some interesting comments on Wednesday, fellow PGA member Billy Horschel chimed in with an eye-opening statement. Via Kyle Porter of CBS, Horschel revealed his savage response to LIV golfers who are under the impression they’ll be back on the PGA Tour before long.

“I’ve said to some of the guys personally, ‘I think they’ve been brainwashed.’ The way they feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour,” said Billy Horschel. “I’ve had some of them tell me ‘I’ll see you on the Tour again.’ I said, ‘No you won’t.'”

Horschel seemed rather put off by the way some of the LIV golfers have conducted themselves since leaving the PGA Tour. The idea that they could go join LIV, collect the bag from Greg Norman and Co., and then return to the PGA without a hitch is rather optimistic, and Horschel went as far as to say that the LIV golfers were acting as if they had been brainwashed.

Who knows, maybe there were some false promises from LIV that its golfers would remain eligible for PGA Tour events. Regardless, as Taylor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford found out, returning to the PGA will not be an easy task. The trio of LIV Golf deserters had their PGA Tour memberships suspended after the move and were denied a temporary restraining order that would have enabled them to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.