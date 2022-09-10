‘I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father’: The surprising details behind Caleb Williams’ decision to leave Oklahoma for USC

Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC over the offseason. His decision to move was questioned by some and praised by others. Many felt as if Lincoln Riley’s move played a big role in Williams’ decision. Caleb Williams recently joined College GameDay to discuss his transfer.

“It was challenging to say the least,” Williams said in reference to his transfer decision following Lincoln Riley’s move to USC. “I was expecting him (Riley) to be my coach there for the next three, four years. I made the decision to go into the transfer portal and see my options, see what I could do.”

Caleb Williams then explained the role his father played in the USC football decision.

“I made my decision to come here (USC) after really long talks. Me and my Dad, we were going back and forth about it. I wanted to do certain things, on those certain things he didn’t feel a certain way, he wanted me to do other things. Looking back, it has brought me and my mentors and my father closer. To say the least, I used a couple of choice words for the first time with my father. At the end of the day, kind of said to my Dad, ‘I’m going to do what I want, this is my decision.’ It’s been a blast ever since with these guys.”

People tend to overlook the challenges of transferring as a D1 athlete. There is no shortage of media coverage while trying to make a decision that will impact one’s future in a crucial manner. In the end, Caleb Williams decided to attend USC and is aiming for a strong 2022 season with the Trojans.