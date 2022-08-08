Kareem Hunt is unhappy in Cleveland and made sure the Browns know exactly how he feels after submitting a trade request on Sunday. While the Browns have thus far refused his request to be traded, the possibility for a move remains possible. Hunt’s backfield partner, Nick Chubb, reacted to Hunt’s decision on Monday during an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and Willie McGinest. In his response, Chubb was full of praise for Hunt and made clear that he doesn’t want the Browns to move on from the running back.

“He’s really important. Kareem is my best friend on and off the field. I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here. Whatever they gotta do to keep him here,” said Chubb.

Despite Hunt voicing his desire to find a new team, the Browns were adamant that they would not look to trade him. Hunt is in the final year of his contract and is due to make just $1.35 million in base salary in 2022 in addition to a $4.9 million roster bonus. He’ll carry a $6.25 million cap hit for the Browns and a $1.5 million dead cap hit. Hunt becomes a free agent after the 2022 season, and considering he’s already seeking a trade, it seems unlikely he’ll re-sign in Cleveland.

As Chubb stated, he’s not ready for life without Hunt on the Browns and indicated that the organization needs to do whatever possible to keep his “best friend” happy and on the roster. The Browns possess one of the most dominating rushing attacks in football, and the tandem of Chubb and Hunt will be even more critical in 2022 considering the uncertainties surrounding Deshaun Watson and his suspension.

Last season, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,259 yards the second most in the league, alongside eight touchdowns. Hunt, who dealt with injuries, featured in eight games and recorded 386 yards and five touchdowns.