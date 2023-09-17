Chad Johnson is braggadocious and boastful but even he is no match for legendary singer and expert Twitter/X user Dionne Warwick. Johnson was on his new podcast venture with Shannon Sharpe “Unc & Ocho” and was bragging about how he was just as good of a two-way athlete as Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders.

“I was supposed to be a defensive back first going into the draft,” Johnson told Sharpe. “I went to Oregon State to play DB…But, I get drafted by the Bengals and I tell Mr. Brown, ‘Mr. Brown, I really don't want to play receiver, I want to play DB…I wanted to be like Prime. But, the DB room was too crowded and it moved me to receiver.”

Johnson then declared, “I was Travis Hunter before Travis Hunter. What are you talking about? I was Deion.”

Sharpe said in jest, “Dionne Warwick? Deion who?”

I believe I was Dionne before Deion. https://t.co/mqcJ6euY4c — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 16, 2023

The episode of “Unc & Ocho” was released early on Friday morning but the Club Shay Shay social media account posted the clip on Friday afternoon. It seems as if Warwick just found out about the comments, as she quote tweeted the clip and said, “I believe I was Dionne before Deion.”

Dionne Warwick isn't wrong! She started her storied career in 1955, winning 5 Grammys between 1969 and 1987, and was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2019. Although Deion Sanders is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time and arguably the best NFL player of all time, he was drafted to the NFL in 1989. Mrs. Warwick definitely has a claim as the “real Dionne”!