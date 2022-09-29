‘I was shocked’: Ben Simmons reveals huge ‘surprise’ Nets fans will love

Ben Simmons had an unceremonious exit from the Philadelphia 76ers last season, his tenure ending on the dunk he infamously passed up on during the postseason after being guarded by Trae Young, of all people. A lot was said about Simmons’ dedication and commitment to improving his game after he missed the entirety of last season due to a combination of back problems and mental health issues, but clearly the Brooklyn Nets still believe in him, acquiring him as the centerpiece of the James Harden trade at last season’s trade deadline.

And perhaps a year of rest is just what Ben Simmons needed to get back to playing at his best.

According to Kristian Winfield, Nets reporter for New York Daily News, it appears as if Simmons’ back problems are a thing of the past just a little under five months after he had surgery to reduce the pain caused by a herniated disc on his back after he made a gorgeous highlight play during Nets training camp.

“I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked,” Simmons said.

While David Duke is an undrafted second-year player, and he is far from the caliber of Nets teammates Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and even Ben Simmons, swatting Duke’s shot is no small feat. Duke’s max vertical is at 39 inches, an impressive number. It’s hard to fault Simmons for being ecstatic about his physical capabilities as it has been over 15 months since his last game.

If Ben Simmons truly is healthy, then he is primed for an exciting bounce back season, especially when, at first glance, his fit alongside Durant and Irving is so seamless. Simmons will not be asked to be someone he’s not, and he could just focus on the facets of the game he’s already good at – pushing the ball in transition, rebounding, and defense.