By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a huge fight coming up as they will be playing the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. But that fight still pales in comparison to the one Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry is having.

Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer that mostly affects teenagers and young adults. In a Twitter post, Henry revealed his diagnosis and promised to fight the disease, while also thanking everyone who has shown support for his recovery.

This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!

Henry, who stands 6-6 and with a 309-pound frame, was part of the 2022 recruitment class by Ohio State but has never played a single snap in his true freshman season with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State recruited the 3-star Henry from St. Clairsville in Ohio. The Buckeyes definitely hoping that he will recover the soonest time possible, and while it’s unlikely he’ll play for Ohio State soon, he will get all the support he needs from Buckeyes nation.

Before signing with Ohio State, Henry had offers from the Eastern Michigan Eagles, Syracuse Orange, Iowa State Cyclones, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Akron Zips. He initially committed to play for the Cyclones but decomitted later before joining the Buckeyes.