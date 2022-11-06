IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results

After the Challengers stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, we now begin with the Legends Stage with the top 8 invited teams from the qualifiers as well as the top 8 challengers contenders that happened last week October 31 – November 3. The Legends stage will still have the same Swiss format that the Challengers Stage had until we have our Top 8 for the playoffs of the event. These teams are fighting for an automatic spot for the Blast Premier Final 2022, and IEM Katowice 2023 upon winning this Major.

The top 8 invited teams from the Road to Rio Masters Qualifiers of each region are FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENCE, Sprout, Heroic, Team Spirit and Team Liquid. Joining them from the Challengers Stage are MOUZ, Bad News Eagles, Outsiders, BIG, Furia Esports, Fnatic, Team Vitality, and Cloud 9. Now these 16 teams will fight it out this November 5-8 to see who advances to the Champions Stage on November 10-13.

Oddly enough, Challengers Stage favorites Team Vitality and Cloud 9 struggled hard to even make it to the Legends stage with a 3-2 record for both, making it to the bottom of the standings. We will see if they perform better against their usual opponents in most of major CSGO events.

Here are the current results for the Legends Stage and will be updated further:

Legends Stage (November 5-8)

Day 1: November 5