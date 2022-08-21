‘I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever’: Andre Drummond drops bold claim on his NBA career

Ever since he entered the NBA back in 2012, Andre Drummond has been one of the best rebounders in the entire NBA. Drummond has always made an extraordinary effort to secure rebounds on both ends of the court for his team, and it’s earned him a reputation as arguably the best rebounder in the league over the past decade.

After being a key piece of the Detroit Pistons to start his career, Drummond hasn’t been able to find a consistent home over the past few seasons. He’s spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets over the past three seasons, and he signed with the Chicago Bulls earlier this offseason.

Still, Drummond remains an effective rebounder and paint presence on both ends of the floor, although he isn’t the player he once was. Drummond has shown no signs of stopping, though, and has made it clear he wants to continue playing for as long as his body lets him. He also mentioned how he wants to be remembered as the best rebounder of all time, assuming he isn’t already, which was a wild claim from Drummond that raised some eyebrows across the league.

“I think I’m already there. I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.” – Andre Drummond, CT Insider

This is certainly an interesting take from Drummond given the long line of great rebounders that have come before him. Drummond is a solid rebounder, but he probably isn’t in the same class as guys like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and even Dennis Rodman were. Drummond has some work to do with the Bulls if he wants to get remembered as the best rebounder ever, and it may ultimately be a goal he doesn’t accomplish.